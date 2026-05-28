Government health spending increase reduces Indian out-of-pocket share to 43.4%
India
Good news for your wallet: Indian families are now spending way less from their own pockets on health care, down from 64.2% in 2013-14 to just 43.4% in 2022-23.
This shift is mostly because the government has stepped up public health spending and through various health schemes.
Private insurance share rises to 9.2%
Government health funding has grown, with its share of GDP rising from 1.15% to 1.43% and per-person health spending more than doubling since 2013-14.
Plus, social security and private insurance are getting bigger, especially after COVID-19 made people more aware of health risks: private insurance jumped from 3.4% to 9.2%.
All these moves mean families aren't carrying the whole load anymore.