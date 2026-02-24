Government hikes jute MSP by ₹275 per quintal
India
The government has raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute by ₹275, setting it at ₹5,925 per quintal for the 2026-27 season.
This move aims to give farmers a solid 61.8% return over the all-India weighted average cost of production.
MSP has increased over 2 times since 2014-15
Jute MSP has climbed from ₹2,400 per quintal in 2014-15 to ₹5,925 now—over two times higher.
This follows the government's policy of keeping MSP at least 1.5 times above the all-India weighted average cost of production.
MSP payments to farmers have tripled since 2014-15
During the period 2014-15 to 2025-26, jute farmers have received ₹1,342 crore in MSP payments—triple what was given out from 2004-05 to 2013-14.
The Jute Corporation of India still handles price support, with the Centre covering any losses so farmers aren't left hanging.