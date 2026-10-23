Government keeps 273 CAPF companies in Delhi for protest preparedness
The government just decided to keep 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies stationed in Delhi until October 31, 2026.
This move is all about staying prepared for any political protests that might pop up.
Delhi Police and CAPF teams will be working together to keep things calm and secure, especially in areas that tend to get tense.
CAPF deployment extended again this month
This is actually the second time this month the deployment has been extended; originally, it was set up during protests by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The forces include units from the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, and Border Security Force, with each company made up of around 70 people.
With recent demonstrations and ongoing political buzz in the city, officials say having these teams on hand is key to keeping the peace.