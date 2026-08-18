Government launches free NEET and JEE coaching starting October 2
India
Good news if you're aiming for NEET or JEE: starting October 2, the government is rolling out a free coaching program to help students, especially those from less privileged backgrounds or remote areas, prep for these tough exams.
This move is all about making quality exam prep accessible to everyone and closing the education gap.
AI-enabled platform with offline options
The program is being designed around an AI-enabled learning platform that will be jointly developed by government ministries, with teaching resources from schools, universities, and other institutions.
For students without reliable internet, there will be offline and computer-based options too.
The goal? Reduce the gap between students who can afford coaching and those who cannot.