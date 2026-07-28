Government limits senior officials to 1 staff car each
India
The government just rolled out new rules to stop senior officials from using multiple official cars, even if they juggle extra roles in different ministries or public sector companies.
From now on, it is strictly one staff car per officer, aiming to cut down on waste and make things fairer.
Public sector vehicles for official use
If you are a top bureaucrat, you cannot get extra cars for side posts anymore.
Cars from public sector undertakings or other government bodies are only for official trips and must be locked up when not needed.
These updated guidelines build on older rules and show the Centre is getting serious about saving resources and keeping things efficient.