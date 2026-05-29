Government may use IAF planes to transport NEET UG papers
India
After the NEET UG 2026 exam was canceled due to a paper leak, the government is thinking about using Indian Air Force planes to safely deliver question papers for the upcoming retest.
Officials want to make sure nothing goes wrong this time, so they're looking at tighter security for everything from setting and printing to transporting the papers.
Ministers, NTA plan June 21 retest
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others just held a high-level meeting with National Testing Agency officials to plan out the June 21 retest.
The prime minister is also keeping a close eye on things.
This all started after reports of cheating led to a CBI probe and several arrests, so now, everyone's working overtime to keep the exam fair.