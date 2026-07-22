Government meets Cockroach Janta Party and Wangchuk over NEET irregularities
The government is sitting down again today with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who are leading protests over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda visited Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, where he is on a hunger strike, hoping to move things forward.
Government agrees parliamentary discussion on NEET
For over a month, students and CJP have been rallying at Jantar Mantar, demanding action on NEET paper leaks and CBSE answer sheet checks.
They are also calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Despite earlier talks, the government has agreed to a parliamentary discussion, which is a concrete development.
Wangchuk conditions hunger strike on Parliament
Wangchuk says he will end his hunger strike only if Parliament discusses the issue. The government has agreed to consider this.
Even after police crackdowns, protest organizers say they are not backing down anytime soon.