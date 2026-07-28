Government moves to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club for defense infrastructure
India
The government is moving forward with evicting the Delhi Gymkhana Club after ending its lease, aiming to use the 27.3-acre property for defense infrastructure.
On June 29, officials gave the club a notice asking why it should not be kicked out under the Public Premises Act.
Vijay Khurana challenges eviction notice
Club member Vijay Khurana challenged the eviction, saying the notice was rushed, and he wants things to stay as they are until the court decides.
The government pushed back, saying courts cannot step in here, and any objections should go to the Estate Officer.
The case will be heard on September 3.