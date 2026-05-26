Government orders Delhi Gymkhana Club vacate 27 acres, members sue
The government has told the Delhi Gymkhana Club, an old, exclusive spot near the prime minister's residence, to leave its 27 acres of land, citing security and infrastructure needs.
The club, famous for its colonial-style bungalows and a decadeslong waiting list, is known as a preserve of senior civil servants, military officers and powerful business executives.
Members aren't taking it quietly: they've filed a lawsuit to challenge the move.
Members file more than 900-page suit
Club members say the authorities are trying to take over their leased land unfairly, backing their claim with a hefty more than 900-page lawsuit.
The court set the next hearing for July.
Meanwhile, social media is buzzing about whether clubs like this should get special perks or public land, raising bigger questions about privilege and relevance in today's India.