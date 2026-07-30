Government overhauls NEET-UG counseling, 'Float' enables online provisional admissions
India
Big update for NEET-UG aspirants: The government has overhauled the counseling process to make things much easier.
Now, if you pick the "Float" option, you can do document checks and get provisional admission online: no need to rush to a center unless you freeze your seat at any stage or retain a seat after the third round.
NEET counseling convenience and accessibility upgrades
Upgraded to a better seat? Your old one gets released automatically. You can also resign your seat online through the portal (super handy if plans change).
There's tighter digital security, smoother data integration with NTA, and more centers for PwBD assessments (now 61 instead of 16).
Union health minister J P Nadda says these changes are all about making counseling fairer and more accessible for everyone.