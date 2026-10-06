Government pauses Adani Airport Holdings plan to move Mumbai flights
India
Adani Airport Holdings wanted to shift a chunk of international flights from Mumbai Airport to the new Navi Mumbai Airport as part of a big Terminal 1 upgrade, but the government has put those plans on hold until a meeting of all stakeholders is held.
Airlines weren't thrilled about the idea.
Airlines oppose moving 265 international flights
Airlines said moving 265 out of 770 weekly international departures would mess up winter schedules and make things pricier, since they'd have to juggle staff and resources between two airports nearly 40km apart.
To ease worries, Adani's team offered lower landing fees and other incentives, but for now, most international flights are staying put while plans get reworked.