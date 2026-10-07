Government pauses Mumbai Terminal 2 international cuts after stepping in
India
Mumbai's main airport was planning to cut one-third of its international flight operations at Terminal 2 from October 26, 2026, but that is now on hold after the government stepped in.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging the airport to work closely with airlines while Terminal 1 gets revamped, so international travel in and out of Mumbai doesn't take a hit.
IATA warns over Navi Mumbai shift
IATA is not thrilled about shifting flights to Navi Mumbai Airport during construction, saying it could mess with airline schedules and bump up costs.
They are pushing for a proper analysis and more talks with everyone involved before making big changes, so passengers and airlines are not left scrambling, and Mumbai stays connected globally.