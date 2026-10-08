Government plans annual FASTag passes for eligible residents within 20km
India
Good news if you are an eligible resident living within a 20-kilometer radius of a toll plaza on a national highway: annual FASTag passes are on the way!
The government plans to roll out these yearly passes for eligible residents who cross often.
No more monthly renewals or extra hassle; just one pass valid for one toll plaza selected during registration to cover unlimited trips all year.
Annual pass ₹3,000, about 28% savings
The annual pass is expected to cost around ₹3,000, which means you'll save about 28% compared to paying every month.
Plus, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is bringing this digital pass option to all toll plazas, so getting and using your pass should be smooth and straightforward.
More convenience and less spending: sounds like a win!