Government plans to create 'medicine bank' using pharma companies' profits
India
The government is thinking about a new rule that would require pharmaceutical companies to give at least 1% of their net profits to a central "medicine bank."
This fund would help provide free medicines during health emergencies or disasters.
The idea is currently being reviewed by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).
Legal challenges and impact on small firms
If this goes through, it could mean more free medicine for people in crisis, but there are some legal hurdles.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has pointed out that company law might limit how this can work.
Plus, with India's pharma sector already facing stricter rules and small companies feeling the pressure, adding another requirement could make things tougher for them.