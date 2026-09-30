Government plans to expand India's airports to 400 by 2047
Big plans are taking off for India's aviation scene!
The government just announced they're aiming to boost the number of airports from more than 166 currently to 400 by 2047.
With air travel demand expected to jump from 24 crore passengers now to a massive 130 crore, this upgrade is all about making flying easier and more accessible as the country grows.
India developing 66 airports, 100 planned
India's air travel growth is already outpacing seat growth, so new infrastructure is a must.
The plan includes 66 airports currently under development, plus another 100 over the next decade.
Regional routes will get a lift through the UDAN scheme, helping smaller cities connect.
Internationally, India's also bilateral arrangements with countries like Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, restarting direct flights to China, and adding dozens of new overseas routes, all to make global travel smoother for everyone.