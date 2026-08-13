Government plans train ticket discounts for acid attack survivors' treatment
Big news for acid attack survivors: the government is planning to offer train ticket discounts to help them travel for medical treatment.
This move was shared with the Supreme Court after a petition by the Atijeevan Society, which pointed out how tough it is for survivors to afford frequent trips to urban hospitals.
The court has asked the government to submit a draft policy within six weeks.
Concessions to fall under patient category
Instead of being grouped with "persons with disabilities," these concessions will fall under the "patient category."
Officials said the petitioner's counsel explained that survivors must undertake multiple visits to super-speciality hospitals for treatment for almost four to five years, and the law officer said the concession would be under the patient category because survivors need travel for doctor visits and treatment.
The policy is still being finalized, but both the court and advocates see this as an important step forward.