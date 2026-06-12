Government plans unified rules requiring TV 30 minutes national issues
The government is planning new rules that would bring TV and radio under one set of guidelines.
If these draft rules go through, TV channels will need to show at least 30 minutes a day of content focused on national issues (think topics like education, health, or the environment) between 6am and 11pm.
Private radio would need 1 hour
Private radio stations would also have to dedicate an hour daily to similar public-interest programming. These requirements were already in place before but could soon be mandatory.
Foreign-focused channels uplinked from India won't have to follow these rules if they meet certain conditions.
The ministry is asking for public feedback on the draft until July 27, aiming to make broadcasting simpler while keeping it relevant and useful for everyone.