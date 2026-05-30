Government praises CBSE on-screen marking, students report glitches, ₹67,000 fees India May 30, 2026

CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is getting a lot of attention, just not all for the right reasons.

While the government says this digital approach will make grading fairer and more transparent, many students are frustrated by technical glitches, blurry answer sheet scans, and sky-high fees for re-evaluation and accessing scanned answer sheets (some even reported being asked to pay up to ₹67,000 just to see their answer sheets).