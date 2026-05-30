Government praises CBSE on-screen marking, students report glitches, ₹67,000 fees
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is getting a lot of attention, just not all for the right reasons.
While the government says this digital approach will make grading fairer and more transparent, many students are frustrated by technical glitches, blurry answer sheet scans, and sky-high fees for re-evaluation and accessing scanned answer sheets (some even reported being asked to pay up to ₹67,000 just to see their answer sheets).
CBSE introduces question-wise objections, portal delayed
Things got messier when CBSE's re-evaluation portal was hit by unauthorized attacks, causing payment issues and delays.
The board has now pushed reopening the portal to June 1, 2026.
On a brighter note, CBSE is rolling out a new framework where students can raise question-wise objections online, hoping these updates will finally make the system smoother and more reliable for everyone.