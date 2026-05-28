Government presses impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma after allegations
India
Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned after facing allegations, but the government is not backing down. It is pressing ahead with impeachment proceedings.
His resignation still needs the president's approval, and a special inquiry committee has already sent its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Impeachment motion likely in monsoon session
The government is expected to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament's monsoon session. Removing a judge like this is rare and needs a big majority in both houses.
Since the inquiry report has not been made public yet, politicians from all sides are gearing up for heated debates about judicial accountability and transparency.