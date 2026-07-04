Government probe examines alleged misuse of Ayodhya Ram temple donations
India
A government investigation team is digging into claims that money donated for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya may have been misused.
Top officials from the temple trust were questioned this week about their assets and whether anyone personally benefited from land deals or construction spending.
SIT examines records and questions witnesses
The SIT is checking property documents, audit reports, and even bank transaction records to track how donations were handled.
They've also questioned bank staff, accountants, and over 30 others (including property dealers) while looking into a related theft case.
The goal is to make sure all funds meant for the temple are used honestly and nothing shady slips through.