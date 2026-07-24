Government promises no legal action, Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after the government promised that no legal action would be taken against the Jantar Mantar protesters.
His fast, which began on June 28, ended with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh by his side as he broke his fast on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Sonam Wangchuk thanks ministers, vows accountability
Wangchuk thanked the ministers, saying he was "grateful and happy to break my fast."
He also said to his wife, Gitanjali, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."
As Nadda read out the government's assurances to protesters, Wangchuk made it clear that while his hunger strike is over, efforts for accountability and action will continue.