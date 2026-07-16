Government proposes 7 kilogram per person cap for AAY rations
The government is planning a big update to India's foodgrain ration scheme, and it could hit smaller, vulnerable households the hardest.
Right now, every Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) household, no matter its size, gets 35kg of foodgrain each month.
The new draft rule suggests switching to seven kilograms per person, but with a cap at 35kg per household.
AAY foodgrain could drop 28%
If you're in a small family, or living alone, your monthly ration could drop sharply (for example, from 35kg down to just seven kilograms if you're by yourself).
Bigger families (six or more members) would keep getting the full 35kg, but their share per person goes down.
Overall, this change could cut about 28% of AAY foodgrain across India each month, a loss that would mostly impact single-member homes, widows, and the elderly.
For now though, nothing changes until Parliament approves the amendment.