Government raises commercial LPG ₹993 to ₹3,153 hitting Bengaluru restaurants

Restaurant owners warn 10% menu rise

Restaurant owners say higher menu prices are now unavoidable.

P C Rao from the Hoteliers's Association called the hikes "Increasing prices of food items is not our intention, but it is unavoidable."

while Sagar Daryani from the National Restaurant Association of India, president warned that menus could get about 10% pricier.

With around 30,000 hotels in Bengaluru, some places are even looking at switching to induction cooking or hoping for a GST cut on LPG to help keep costs down.