Government raises commercial LPG ₹993 to ₹3,153 hitting Bengaluru restaurants
Heads up if you love eating out in Bengaluru: restaurant bills are about to go up.
The government just raised the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by ₹993, bringing it to ₹3,153.
This is the third price hike in two months, and it's hitting restaurants, hotels, and canteens hard.
Restaurant owners warn 10% menu rise
Restaurant owners say higher menu prices are now unavoidable.
P C Rao from the Hoteliers's Association called the hikes "Increasing prices of food items is not our intention, but it is unavoidable."
while Sagar Daryani from the National Restaurant Association of India, president warned that menus could get about 10% pricier.
With around 30,000 hotels in Bengaluru, some places are even looking at switching to induction cooking or hoping for a GST cut on LPG to help keep costs down.