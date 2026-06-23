Government readies district backup plans as monsoon rainfall down 40%
India
India is facing a big monsoon shortfall: rainfall is down by 40%, and that has got the government moving fast to protect crops.
Agriculture Commissioner P.K. Singh says district-level backup plans are ready, using weather data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and will kick in wherever unpredictable rain threatens farming.
P.K. Singh assures food stocks
These plans will roll out in areas most at risk, aiming to limit crop losses.
The government is closely tracking monsoon trends and adjusting its response as needed.
Singh reassures there is enough rice and wheat stock for now, plus options for imports if things get tough.
If the weather stays rough, farmers may switch to faster-growing or water-saving crops like pulses to help cushion the impact.