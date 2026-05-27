Government readies power master plan as Delhi hits 8,439 MW
Delhi just saw its electricity use soar to 8,439 megawatts, almost topping last year's summer peak of 8,441 MW, as the city battles a relentless heat wave.
With temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius, people are cranking up ACs and coolers to stay sane.
To keep things running smoothly, the government is preparing a new Power Master Plan aimed at preventing blackouts during these brutal summer months.
Officials say no long power cuts
Despite the crazy demand, officials say there haven't been any power cuts longer than two hours so far, way better than last summer when long outages were pretty common.
Power Minister Ashish Sood says upgrades are in progress to handle the extra load.
But with more scorching days ahead (thanks, weather forecast), Delhi's power system will need to keep stepping up its game.