Government reassures Christians on FCRA Bill 2026 takeover rules
The new FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 has sparked worries among some minority groups, especially Christian organizations, about how foreign-funded assets and places of worship might be managed.
The government stepped in to clarify: a designated authority would only take over these assets if an NGO's FCRA registration is suspended, canceled, or not renewed, and any such decision can be challenged in court.
They also reassured everyone that religious places will legally keep their character.
FCRA cancelations often due to paperwork
A lot of FCRA cancelations actually happen because of paperwork issues like missing annual returns, not because of any wrongdoing.
The home minister recently told Christian NGOs that the FCRA Bill is not against the Christian NGOs, which receive a little under 15% of the total foreign donations.
In 2024-25, over 16,000 associations received nearly 23,000 crore rupees in foreign contributions, so this bill affects a lot of groups across India.