Government reassures public on fuel amid Strait of Hormuz blockade
Worried about fuel running out? The government says there is no need to panic, even with Prime Minister Modi asking everyone to be careful with resources because of the West Asia crisis.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reassured that India has enough supply, and steps are being taken to keep things stable despite the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.
Sujata Sharma confirms refineries operating optimally
Petroleum Ministry official Sujata Sharma confirmed refineries are operating at an optimum level, with no reports of gas stations or LPG outlets running dry.
Meanwhile, top ministers met to discuss saving resources and getting the public involved in energy security.
There is also some debate over Prime Minister Modi's suggestion to limit gold buying this year; industry leaders want a chat with him about how it affects their businesses.