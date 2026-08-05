Government records 498 cleaning fatalities in India since 2019

Since 2019, 498 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India, a number revealed by the government after Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in Parliament.

Interestingly, officials say none of these deaths count as "manual scavenging," which is a specific legal term for manually handling human excreta from insanitary toilets, open drains, pits, railway tracks or other notified places before it fully decomposes.