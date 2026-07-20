Government replaces MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G as funds deplete
India
The government has already spent over 90% of its MGNREGA budget for this year, more than ₹27,000 crore out of ₹30,000 crore, leaving little left to pay workers.
With demands for extra funds piling up, the old scheme has now been replaced by a new one promising more work and better pay.
VB-G RAM G raises daily wage
Launched on July 1, VB-G RAM G guarantees rural households up to 125 days of work (instead of MGNREGA's 100 days), and bumps up the average daily wage to ₹327.4 from ₹298.8, a solid increase.
The government has set aside a much larger budget for this year, and over 15 crore job cards have already been issued.