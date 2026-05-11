Government replaces MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G guaranteeing 125 days

VB-G RAM G FY27 ₹96,000 cr

VB-G RAM G has a budget of nearly ₹96,000 crore for FY27 and aims to boost rural infrastructure and jobs as part of the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Old MGNREGA job cards will be swapped for new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards, but ongoing projects won't be interrupted.

The government says payments will continue via DBT to bank or post office accounts, on a weekly basis or within 15 days of muster roll closure, and all existing benefits like delay compensation stay put during the switch.