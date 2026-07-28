Government report finds uranium in Delhi groundwater NGT seeks explanation
A new government report says some parts of Delhi have unsafe levels of uranium in their groundwater.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in, asking the Delhi government and pollution officials to explain what's being done.
According to the Central Ground Water Board, 13-15.66% of water samples collected in 2024 had uranium levels above the safe limit.
Delhi ranks 3rd for uranium contamination
Delhi now ranks third in India for uranium contamination, after Punjab and Haryana. Contamination was detected in six districts, including North West, South East, and West Delhi, especially tubewells in North West district.
Experts say natural geology and dropping water tables are likely causes.
The World Health Organization warns that long-term exposure can damage kidneys, so residents are being urged to test their borewell water and use reverse osmosis filters if needed.
The NGT will review the situation again on September 24, 2026.