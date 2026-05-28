Government report: Hyderabad metro has worst groundwater crisis, 26 areas India May 28, 2026

Hyderabad is now the metro with the worst groundwater crisis in India, according to a government report.

The city's water levels have dropped sharply thanks to too many borewells, not enough rainwater harvesting, and rocky ground that makes it tough for water to soak back in.

Out of all Indian metros, Hyderabad has the most "critical" or "over-exploited" areas—26 in total—and none of Hyderabad district's 16 assessment units are in the safe category.