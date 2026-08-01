Government revamps Prime Minister's internship scheme to close skills gap
The government has just revamped the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme to help close the gap between what companies want and what young people actually know.
Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme is all about giving students real-world experience at top firms, so you are not just learning from books but actually getting your hands dirty in the industry.
This update comes after businesses said they are hiring but struggling to find skilled candidates.
Scheme stipend raised to ₹9,000 monthly
Big changes: The monthly stipend is now ₹9,000 (up from ₹5,000), and you can apply if you are 18 to 24 years old (the minimum age was 21 before).
Final-year undergraduates are welcome, and internships last six or nine months instead of a full year.
The government was also considering a raft of measures, including pilot projects involving entities in special economic zones, global capability centers and select small and medium enterprises, to improve participation in the scheme.
If you are looking for practical experience that could boost your employability, this scheme might be worth checking out.