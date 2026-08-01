Government says E20 lowered Delhi gasoline by about ₹30
India
The government says switching to E20 gasoline, a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline, helped keep fuel prices in check when global crude oil costs soared.
Without E20, Delhi's gasoline could have hit ₹125 per liter, but instead stayed at ₹94.77 per liter, saving people close to ₹30 on every liter.
AAP, Delhi transport unions protest E20
Some opposition parties and consumer groups worry E20 might harm older vehicles or lower fuel efficiency.
The government insists no food grains or subsidized rice are used for making ethanol.
Meanwhile, AAP and Delhi transport unions are protesting, asking for regular gasoline at a cheaper rate since many fear their older vehicles can't handle the new blend.