Government says no power shutdowns as coal supply up 36%
Worried about power cuts? The government says there's no need to panic; even though coal stocks at power plants are lower than usual, there's no risk of sudden shutdowns.
Coal supply has actually picked up since September, with a 36% boost and slower daily depletion.
Officials say the "critical" label is just a precaution.
Power plants hold 6.5 days' coal
Right now, power plants have enough coal to last about 6.5 days, which is less than the ideal buffer but not disastrous.
To keep things running smoothly, the government has ramped up rail and road deliveries (over 465 rail rakes per day) and expects things to stabilize as electricity demand drops and the easing of monsoon conditions help out.
Plus, NTPC plans to procure 10 million tons of coal by the end of FY27 to supplement its supplies.