Government says over 140,000 Indians evacuated during U.S.-Iran war
Over 140,000 Indians were evacuated from Middle East conflict zones during the U.S.-Iran war, the government shared this week.
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said Indian embassies and consulates helped Indian nationals return home by arranging transit visas, local accommodation, transportation, and cross-border travel.
Qatar returned 100,000 Indians
Qatar helped bring back 100,000 Indians after the partial reopening of its airspace, while Indian missions in Kuwait arranged for 30,000 more to return using Saudi transit visas and special flights.
Indian missions also helped smaller groups through countries like Iraq, Armenia, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, and Oman.
India's digital emergency platform almost ready
India has a crisis protocol that includes 24/7 control rooms and advisories.
A new digital emergency platform, almost ready to launch, will let people register for help in real time during future emergencies.