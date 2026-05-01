Government seeks Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction, court demands legal process
India
Big news for the Delhi Gymkhana Club: the government wants them out of their iconic Lutyens's Delhi spot by June 5, saying the land is needed to boost defense infrastructure.
But the Delhi High Court stepped in, reminding everyone that any eviction has to stick to proper legal steps and give fair notice.
No shortcuts allowed.
Club says shocked, court summons officials
The club, which has been around for more than 90 years, says it's "shocked and taken aback" by the sudden move.
The court isn't stopping the eviction yet. It called the issue "premature," but summoned government officials to explain themselves.