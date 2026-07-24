Government seeks Saturday reply amid NEET protests over Pradhan resignation
The government has requested until Saturday afternoon to respond to calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, following protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and exam system issues.
CJP leaders shared this update after meeting with union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Government agrees compensation and case withdrawal
CJP spokespersons said the government has agreed in principle to compensate affected students' families and drop cases against student protesters, but demonstrations at Jantar Mantar will go on until there's an official announcement.
Talks began after the Center promised protection for peaceful protesters.
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after getting written assurances on exam reforms, and a new bill to prevent paper leaks is headed to Parliament soon.