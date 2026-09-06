Government sells buffer onions ₹35/kg, reserves 1.21L tons for 2026
India
Onion prices have been climbing, so the Indian government stepped in by selling approximately 4,000 tons of buffer onions across 17 cities in just 10 days.
These onions are going for a much lower ₹35 per kg to help make things easier on everyone's wallets.
This is all part of a bigger plan: they've set aside 1.21 lakh tons as backup for 2026.
NCCF and Nafed handle nationwide distribution
NCCF and Nafed are handling the distribution, using trucks and even a special Kanda Express train to get onions from producing states to consuming centers, mobile vans, and cooperatives.
Cities like Delhi and Chennai have already seen big sales.
Good news: average onion prices have fallen slightly in some markets, and with the new harvest expected by mid-October, we could see even more relief soon.