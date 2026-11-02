Government signs ₹53,866.50cr deals with GRSE, GSL for 8 corvettes
India
Big news for the Indian Navy: the government just signed deals worth ₹53,866.50 crore with two Indian shipyards, GRSE and GSL, to build eight modern corvettes.
These ships are designed by the Navy itself and will boost India's homegrown defense technology.
Navy corvettes to carry missiles, sensors
The new corvettes will pack advanced missiles and sensors, strengthening India's maritime security.
The project is set to generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in the shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next 10 years, and gives a major push to Make in India by using local materials and technology, supporting both innovation and local businesses.