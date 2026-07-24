Government stands by recording NEET protest amid Aishe Ghosh plea
The government is standing by its decision to record the ongoing NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party since June 20, is calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over alleged exam issues.
Aishe Ghosh, former JNUSU president, filed a plea against what she calls "continuous, indiscriminate and intrusive surveillance" at the site.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defends recordings
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said protests held in public can't expect privacy and argued that video recording serves a "legitimate state interest."
Protesters are worried about police using facial recognition technology and secret recordings.
Senior counsel Nandita Rao pushed for clear rules on how this surveillance is managed and how long data is kept.
The Delhi High Court will take up the case again on July 27.