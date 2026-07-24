Government stands by recording NEET protest amid Aishe Ghosh plea

The government is standing by its decision to record the ongoing NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party since June 20, is calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over alleged exam issues.

Aishe Ghosh, former JNUSU president, filed a plea against what she calls "continuous, indiscriminate and intrusive surveillance" at the site.