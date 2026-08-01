Government study finds chemical pollutants make 25% of Delhi-NCR PM2.5
Turns out, farm fires aren't the main villain behind Delhi-NCR's winter smog.
A new government study says vehicles, industries, and burning waste are major contributors to the pollution, not just stubble burning.
In fact, chemical pollutants from these sources make up about 25% of the city's PM2.5 levels during winter.
Punjab and Haryana cut farm fires
Transport emissions are a big chunk (19% to 24%), and biomass burning (including crop stubble and household fuels) adds another 17% to 23%.
Road dust and factories also play a part.
On the bright side, Punjab and Haryana have managed to cut farm fire cases by more than 50% in the 2025 kharif season by switching up how they handle crop residue.
Experts say tackling all these sources together is key if we want cleaner air in Delhi-NCR.