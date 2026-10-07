Government survey finds 2-wheelers chosen by 42.6% of India's workforce
India
Turns out, 42.6% of India's workforce prefers zipping to work on two-wheelers, according to the latest government survey.
Walking comes in second at 28.3%, while bicycles (10.7%), busses (6.7%), and trains or trams (just 2.1%) trail behind as everyday commute choices.
Commute times and costs vary nationwide
Where you live makes a big difference: workers in West Bengal spend the most time commuting (36 minutes on average), while Lakshadweep folks have it easiest at just 11 minutes.
Travel costs also swing widely: Arunachal Pradesh tops the chart with an average monthly spend of ₹2,409 per worker, but in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, it's much lower at around ₹465 to ₹492.