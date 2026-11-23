Government survey: nearly 40% ineligible for rations in 3 states
A new government survey shows that nearly 40% of people getting subsidized food rations in West Bengal, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu are not actually eligible for the help, way above the national average mistake rate of 13.2%.
The scheme, meant to support low-income families with monthly food grains, is seeing a lot of benefits go to the wrong households.
PMGKAY helps families despite eligibility gaps
Even with these mix-ups, most people using Fair Price Shops say they are happy with both service (over 90%) and food quality (almost 95%).
The PMGKAY program is still making a real difference for many families who need it, but the findings show there is work to do on getting support to those who truly qualify.