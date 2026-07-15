Government survey shows India unemployment 5.5% in June, urban 6.6%
India
India's unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above stayed flat at 5.5% in June, according to the latest government survey.
Urban joblessness ticked up a bit to 6.6%, while rural unemployment dipped slightly to 5%.
Among rural residents, fewer men were unemployed this month, but there was a small rise for women.
India LFPR steady at 54.4%
The labor force participation rate (LFPR), basically how many people are working or looking for work, was steady at 54.4%.
Urban areas saw a tiny bump in participation, while rural numbers stayed the same.
Women's LFPR dropped just a notch from May but is still higher than last year's figure for June.
Overall, the worker population ratio also barely moved, showing not much change in how many people actually have jobs right now.