Government survey shows India's unemployment at 5.1% in July 2026

Good news on the jobs front: India's unemployment rate for ages 15 and older dipped to 5.1% in July 2026, down from 5.5% in June, as per the latest government survey.

Rural areas saw a nice improvement too, with unemployment falling from 5.0% to 4.5%, while urban unemployment was 6.7% in July, against 6.6% in June.

Compared to last year, urban joblessness is down by one-half percentage point.