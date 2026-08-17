Government survey shows India's unemployment at 5.1% in July 2026
Good news on the jobs front: India's unemployment rate for ages 15 and older dipped to 5.1% in July 2026, down from 5.5% in June, as per the latest government survey.
Rural areas saw a nice improvement too, with unemployment falling from 5.0% to 4.5%, while urban unemployment was 6.7% in July, against 6.6% in June.
Compared to last year, urban joblessness is down by one-half percentage point.
India's labor force participation at 55.4%
The survey also highlights more folks getting involved in work overall, with the labor force participation rate rising to 55.4%.
Rural participation hit 58%, and urban areas nudged up to just over half at 50.4%.
There's also a welcome boost for women: their participation climbed to 34.4%, and more women are working both in cities and villages now than last month, a sign of growing opportunities all around.