Government tells Delhi Gymkhana Club vacate 27-acre campus for defense
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club, a 112-year-old hangout in Lutyens's Delhi, has been told by the government to leave its massive 27-acre campus within two weeks.
The official reason? The land is now needed for defense projects.
For now, the next court hearing has been deferred by eight weeks, so the club gets a short break.
Meera Bakshi calls club '2nd home'
The club isn't just old: it's a slice of Delhi's history, with colonial-era buildings and green spaces that Bakshi called a "second home."
Staff are understandably anxious; bridge coordinator Meera Bakshi called them "They're family." and urged everyone to stay strong as they wait to see what happens next.
Preservation advocates say losing the club would mean losing both jobs and an important piece of Delhi's heritage.