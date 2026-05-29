Government tells Delhi Gymkhana Club vacate 27-acre campus for defense

Meera Bakshi calls club '2nd home'

The club isn't just old: it's a slice of Delhi's history, with colonial-era buildings and green spaces that Bakshi called a "second home."

Staff are understandably anxious; bridge coordinator Meera Bakshi called them "They're family." and urged everyone to stay strong as they wait to see what happens next.

Preservation advocates say losing the club would mean losing both jobs and an important piece of Delhi's heritage.