Government tells Supreme Court 139 Indians released from Russian contracts
Big update: The government shared with the Supreme Court that 139 Indians who joined the Russian military during the Ukraine conflict have been released from their contractual agreements.
Out of 217 recruits, sadly, there have been 49 lost their lives and six are still missing.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati confirmed these numbers on Friday, May 22, 2026.
Families seek justice, DNA collection, support
Families of those affected want help finding their missing loved ones and justice against agents who allegedly trafficked them to Russia.
There's also concern about identifying mortal remains, so the government is extending support for the collection of DNA samples from family members.
The petition asks for better support for detained Indians in Russia, including medical care, humanitarian aid, and legal help.