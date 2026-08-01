Government tells Supreme Court foreigners in India need nationality verification
India
The government has told the Supreme Court that foreign nationals in India cannot just be sent back without first confirming their nationality and getting the green light from their home country.
This comes after concerns about people in Assam being detained indefinitely because there is no clear way to deport them.
Home Ministry details deportation requirements
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, sending someone back is not simple: it requires checking their nationality, making sure they have valid travel documents, and getting approval from their country.
Only after all this (and once any legal cases are done) can state authorities move forward.