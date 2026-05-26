Government tells Supreme Court no forced eviction Delhi Gymkhana Club
India
The government told the Supreme Court it will not kick out the Delhi Gymkhana Club by force.
Instead, the club has a chance to leave on its own, and any move will stick to proper legal steps: no sudden or unfair action is planned, even on June 5.
Solicitor General Mehta stresses legal process
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained that notices and official procedures come first, "We cannot go and get it vacated," he said.
The Center promised there will be no police or pressure tactics, just a fair process under law.